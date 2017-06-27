Oregon House Narrowly Approves K-12 Spending Plan

Oregon lawmakers narrowly approved an $8.2 billion spending plan Tuesday for K-12 schools. It’s an 11 percent increase over the previous budget cycle.

But many lawmakers said it still wasn't enough.



Republicans accused Democrats of failing to act on cost-containment measures for state government that the GOP said would have freed up more money for schools. Democrats accused Republicans of stonewalling efforts to raise more revenue by overhauling the way the state taxes businesses.

Rep. Diego Hernandez was one of four freshman Democrats to cross the aisle and vote with Republicans against the measure.

"We need our schools to be the schools our students deserve,” Hernandez said. “For that reason I'm voting no today, but I will make it my mission to work as hard as I can to make sure we strengthen funding for our schools."

The final budget passed with a narrow, three-vote margin. It now heads to the governor.

