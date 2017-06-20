Oregon House Approves Measure That Would Limit Data Sharing For Immigrants

Oregon lawmakers want to make it harder for federal immigration agents to find people living in the country illegally.



The Oregon House Tuesday approved a measure that would limit the ability of state and local government agencies to share personal details with immigration authorities. The bill protects information like a person’s address or workplace.

Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon represents the Woodburn area, which has a sizable immigrant population.

"Nearly everyone has a family member, a friend, a loved one who's living in constant fear of deportation,” she said.

The measure passed on party lines. Republicans said it would make it harder for the federal government to track down immigrants suspected of committing crimes.

The bill would require public agencies to turn over the information in the event of a court order.

