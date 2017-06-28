Oregon Governor: 'We Have Agreement On Sticking Points' Of Transit Deal

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said a deal has been reached on what she calls the "sticking points" of a massive transportation funding package. The Democrat said Wednesday that she and her staff have been meeting evenings and weekends to try to reach a resolution.



Brown offered few details in remarks to reporters. But she hinted at a significant investment in public transportation.

"Every community across the state requested investment in transit,” the governor said. “I think this is the first time ever that we've had this level of statewide public commitment in transit."

The package will likely also include road construction projects and improvements to bicycle and pedestrian paths. Much of the funding will come from higher gas taxes and vehicle registration fees.

