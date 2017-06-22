Oregon Democrats, Governor Say They'll Skip The Corporate Tax Hike

Democrats in the Oregon Legislature and Gov. Kate Brown say they've given up trying to increase taxes on corporations during this year's legislative session.

Gov. Brown, along with House Speaker Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney, issued a joint statement Thursday.

In it, they said it appears as though there won't be enough votes to get the proposal enacted. "It has become clear that the Legislature will not have the necessary support to achieve structural revenue reforms this session," they said.

Democrats hold the majority in both the Oregon House and Oregon Senate. But tax increases require a three-fifths vote, and that means at least one Republican in each chamber would need to vote for the proposal. No GOP lawmakers publicly indicated support for the plan, and it's not clear whether every Democrat was on board, either.

The legislative leaders and the governor say they will try to address corporate taxes again in 2019. But for now, they say lawmakers will focus on balancing the budget by cutting costs. The legislature is required to balance the state's budget and wrap up the session by July 10.

