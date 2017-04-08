 Oregon Congressional Delegation Urges ICE To Release Injured Man | KUOW News and Information

Oregon Congressional Delegation Urges ICE To Release Injured Man

By Molly Solomon 24 minutes ago
  • <p>Emmanuel Ayala Frutos was hit by a car in Portland on Jan. 6 while riding his skateboard and spent six weeks at Legacy Emanuel&nbsp;Medical Center undergoing surgery for his broken bones and recovering from his injuries</p>

    Emmanuel Ayala Frutos was hit by a car in Portland on Jan. 6 while riding his skateboard and spent six weeks at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center undergoing surgery for his broken bones and recovering from his injuries

    Courtesy of the ACLU of Oregon

Oregon’s representatives on Capitol Hill are putting pressure on Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release a 21-year-old Portland man. In a letter signed Friday, they requested the immediate release of Emmanuel Ayala Frutos, who has been detained at a facility in Tacoma, Washington, for two weeks.

The letter was signed by Oregon U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, as well as Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici.

They’re demanding Ayala Frutos' immediate release on humanitarian grounds. He was arrested March 26 and was in the process of renewing his DACA status in Vancouver, Washington.

Ayala Frutos is currently recovering from two broken legs after he was hit by a car in January. He was also recently diagnosed as bipolar.

In February, Ayala Frutos pleaded guilty to displaying a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon in Clark County, Washington. Court records show he was carrying and had pulled out a butterfly knife.

In the letter to ICE's acting director, Bryan Wilcox, Oregon’s congressional leaders said Ayala Frutos requires ongoing medical care and should be released from the Northwest Detention Center.

“Given the seriousness of Mr. Ayala Frutos’s physical and mental health needs, and the risk that prolonged detention could result in permanent damage,” the letter reads. “We urge your prompt consideration of the request for release.”

ICE has previously said it takes the health and welfare of detainees seriously. ICE spokeswoman Rose Richeson said staff is informed of any necessary medications and wheelchairs are available upon request.

Copyright 2017 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Tags: 
Acquired