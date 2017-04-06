Oregon Bill Would Require Lobbyists To Publicly State Positions On Measures

Lobbyists in Oregon would have to publicly disclose their positions on bills they're trying to influence under a measure approved by the state House Thursday.



"I believe the public deserves to know about what is influencing the development of policy within this building,” said the measure’s chief sponsor, Corvallis Democratic Rep. Dan Rayfield.

The lobbyist disclosures would be available online for the public to sort through.

Opponents said the information could be confusing since lobbyists often change positions after a bill is amended.

The measure passed 52-3 and now heads to the Oregon Senate.

