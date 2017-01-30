Oregon ACLU Legal Director Says PDX Hasn't Detained Refugees

A federal judge issued an emergency order over the weekend that temporarily bars the United States from deporting people from countries under President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The ban has caused hundreds of people to be detained at airports across the country.

Matthew dos Santos is the legal director for the Oregon American Civil Liberties Union. He spoke to OPB Morning Edition Host Geoff Norcross and said despite protests at Portland International Airport this weekend, he says, so far, no one traveling from the 7 nations subject to the ban has been detained there.

"To our knowledge, no one is currently being detained at PDX. At least one, a 66-year-old Iranian couple that came through yesterday morning was subject to interrogation for two and a half hours.

He says PDX has a limited number of international flights, compared to other airports where more people have been detained.

dos Santos says if you’re expecting a friend or relative who is a refugee or is traveling from a banned country, to contact the ACLU or an immigration attorney.

