Will Ted Wheeler buck the trend of one-term mayors in Portland? For our first episode of 2017, we look at the challenges of running the city at a time when incivility is rampant at council meetings. This time, we're joined by OPB's Amelia Templeton, who covers City Hall, and OPB's Senior Political Reporter Jeff Mapes. Geoff Norcross hosts.



