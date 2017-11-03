'OPB Politics Now': Last-Minute November Ballot Cheat Sheet

The Nov. 7 special election will decide the balance of power in the Washington state Legislature. It will also determine if Portland Community College gets $185 million for expansion.

We talk about the important issues before voters on both sides of the Columbia. Host Geoff Norcross talks with OPB political reporters Jeff Mapes and Lauren Dake, and OPB’s Southwest Washington reporter Molly Solomon.

Don't forget to turn in your ballot!

