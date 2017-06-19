'OPB Politics Now': Former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber Is Cleared

Former Gov. John Kitzhaber was a giant of Oregon politics until he resigned amidst an influence-peddling scandal in 2015. Two years later, the federal investigation into Kitzhaber and his fiancée, Cylvia Hayes, has concluded with no criminal charges

"OPB Politics Now" host Julie Sabatier talks with OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes and Willamette Week reporter Nigel Jaquiss, who broke the original story about allegations Kitzhaber and Hayes used government resources to generate more than $200,000 in contracts for Hayes’ private consulting business.

