'OPB Politics Now': Corporate Tax Reform Dies In Salem

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced she and her fellow Democrats are abandoning efforts to increase corporate tax revenue. As a deadline looms to close a $1.4 billion budget gap, Brown and lawmakers are instead focusing their efforts on a healthcare provider tax and spending cuts.

Host Julie Sabatier talks with OPB political reporters Jeff Mapes and Chris Lehman about the failed effort to reform corporate taxes. They’ll also have an update on the $8 billion transportation package, and Oregon Ethics Commission review of former Gov. John Kitzhaber and his fiancee, Cylvia Hayes.

