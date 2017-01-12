Ol' Yeller playing Turf Club

Today's Morning Edition music is from Ol' Yeller with "Tired of Feeling No Good."

Ol' Yeller is the project of Rich Mattson. He's an Iron Range native, born in Eveleth, Minn. He's played in a handful of bands over the years, and a little over 10 years ago, he opened his own recording studio in an old church in Sparta, Minn. That's where Duluth natives Trampled by Turtles recorded their 2008 album "Duluth."

Ol' Yeller is back in the Twin Cities Wednesday playing a show at the Turf Club in St. Paul.

• More Morning Edition music

Today's Morning Edition music is from Ol' Yeller with "Tired of Feeling No Good."

Ol' Yeller is the project of Rich Mattson. He's an Iron Range native, born in Eveleth, Minn. He's played in a handful of bands over the years, and a little over 10 years ago, he opened his own recording studio in an old church in Sparta, Minn. That's where Duluth natives Trampled by Turtles recorded their 2008 album "Duluth."

Ol' Yeller is back in the Twin Cities Wednesday playing a show at the Turf Club in St. Paul.

