Obama Announces Cascade-Siskiyou Monument Expansion

President Obama on Thursday announced an anticipated expansion of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in southern Oregon.

The monument is currently about 65,000 acres in Jackson County, east of Ashland.

The president issued a statement announcing the expansion, saying his administration has tried "to protect the most important public lands for the benefit of future generations."

"Today’s actions will help ensure that more of our country’s history will be preserved and celebrated," the statement read, "and that more of our outdoors will be protected for all to experience and enjoy."

Bill Clinton created the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in June of 2000, when he had six months left in office.

During his 2000 campaign for president, George W. Bush criticized the original monument designation. His running mate, Dick Cheney, said during a visit to Central Point that Bush might try to undo the designations if elected president. Bush never did.

Oregon’s Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and various scientists and environmentalists had previously expressed hope President Obama would double the size of the monument in his final weeks as president.

Merkley lauded the announcement.

"Today is a great day for Southern Oregon,” the senator said in a statement. “The Cascade-Siskiyou area, where three mountain ranges converge creating a unique and spectacular landscape seen nowhere else in the world, merits the recognition and expanded protection that President Obama gave it today."

Wyden also commented on the expansion, saying, "I am proud to see this unmatched landscape will remain rugged for decades to come.”

Detractors of the expansion have expressed concern that a larger Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument would hurt the region’s economy with limits on logging and grazing.

In a news release, the Oregon Cattlemen's Association said the president's decision will "have a rippling effect on ranchers, farmers, outdoor enthusiasts and beyond."

“Our western heritage and love for the land is something we greatly value within our association. This is a huge hit for our members, our communities, and our state,” Jerome Rosa, the association's executive director, said in the release.

The president's announcement puts a possible monument designation in the Owyhee canyonlands of eastern Oregon even further into doubt.

President Obama has until the day he leaves office — Jan. 20 — to take executive actions, such as designating monuments.

