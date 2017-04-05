Northwest Tribes To Conduct Public Ceremony Marking Kennewick Man’s Return

Returning an ancient skeleton known as Kennewick Man to the earth was a private affair. After decades of legal battling, a couple hundred people gathered in the early-morning chill of February for the burial.



Now, Northwest tribes are ready to celebrate with the public. A ceremony will be held on May 12 at the University of Washington campus in Seattle. The Northwest tribes will honor Kennewick Man -- and those who helped return the ancient remains.

K-Man, as he’s known, is a 9,000-year-old set of remains. The bones were fought over for decades by tribes who wanted to return them to the earth and scientists who wanted to study them. It is one of the most-studied skeletons in the world.

