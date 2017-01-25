 Northwest Farmworker Communities Wary Of Trump Administration's Plans | KUOW News and Information

Northwest Farmworker Communities Wary Of Trump Administration's Plans

By 18 minutes ago
  • Two farmworkers admire a massive New Holland field sprayer tractor at a potato conference in Kennewick, Washington.
    Two farmworkers admire a massive New Holland field sprayer tractor at a potato conference in Kennewick, Washington.
    Anna King / Northwest News Network
Originally published on January 25, 2017 4:28 pm

Most farmers in rural eastern Washington state say they only hire legal workers. But there’s a polite fiction of living and working there. Federal immigration officers raid farms and ranches here. And people get deported.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed executive orders to deport people who can’t prove legal immigration status or citizenship.

“I hope it will be good years for us,” said a man who wants to go by the name IM. He’s Latino and works heavy equipment at carrot and potato farms.

While Trump has said he’s “a president for everyone,” Latino workers like IM are skeptical.

“All the families are scared,” he said. “You know, about what they say, or what will happen in the future.”

Trump also wants to hire 10,000 more immigration enforcement officers.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
Donald Trump
immigration
agriculture

Related Content

Seattle to Trump: We will not be bullied

By & 4 hours ago
Fidencio Racine (in red) and Salvador Cruz came down from Mount Vernon to attend the immigration rally at Judkins Park on Friday, May 1, 2015.
KUOW Photo/Liz Jones

Update: Seattle Mayor Ed Murray says Seattle is willing to risk money to stick to its principles.

Six days in to his presidency, Donald Trump made good on his promise Wednesday to build a wall along the southern border with Mexico.

Has Seattle always been so progressive?

By Jan 24, 2017
Violet and Norward Brooks in front of a house they struggled to buy due to discrimination.
KUOW Photo/Caroline Chamberlain

The results of the recent presidential election has revealed stark divisions in this country.

This is especially clear in Seattle, where we’re notorious for being one of the most progressive cities in the country.