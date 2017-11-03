News Roundtable | Tribal Housing | Holocaust Painting Comes Home

Naseem Rakha, Jim Moore, and Allen Alley join us to talk about some of the biggest stories of the week.

When the federal government built the Bonneville Dam 80 years ago, it promised permanent housing for displaced families from the Yakima, Warm Springs, Umatilla and Nez Perce tribes. That housing was never built, but last year, the Army Corps of Engineers made a commitment to begin the process. Earlier this week, the Office of Management and Budget refused to fund the Corps’ commitment. Jody Calica is vice chair of the Warm Springs Tribal Council.

The Engelberg family had two paintings by Otto Stein, a noted German painter and family friend. One of the paintings was sold in exchange for a visa to escape Nazi Germany. The other came with the family as they eventually resettled in Oregon. With the aid of a German news team, it appears that the other painting has been found, and the two are now on display together at the Oregon Jewish Museum.

