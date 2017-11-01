New Apartments Could Be Coming To This Northwest Austin Shopping Center

A popular shopping center in Northwest Austin could be redeveloped to include hundreds of apartments.

The 17-acre site, owned by Great Hills Retail Inc., currently includes a shopping center, restaurants, a movie theater and a bank. It will be up to Austin City Council to decide whether to allow for new types of development there.



KUT's Syeda Hasan reports

“Right now, they have the right to do more intense commercial there,” Council member Alison Alter said. “What they don’t have the right to do is build any residences, and that’s what they’re asking for.”

Alter represents District 10, where the property is located. She questioned whether the roads around the site could support traffic from a large apartment complex. Developers want the area to be rezoned so they can build 372 apartments, more retail and restaurants.

Amanda Swor is an attorney with Drenner Group, which represents the property owner. She said none of the businesses onsite are going to close right away, and the plan is to redevelop the space in phases, as individual leases end. Swor said developers are willing to work with businesses that wish to end their leases early.

The first phase of construction could affect a movie theater and Manuel’s Mexican restaurant.

“We’re hearing a lot about Manuel’s and Arbor Cinema, in particular, as beloved by the neighbors," she said, "and we’ve been hearing from the neighbors that they really want to see those particular businesses continue.”

While there is some opposition, the area has been identified by the city as a good fit for denser development. It’s part of what Austin calls an “activity corridor.” The idea is to build in a way that allows people to live, work and shop without having to travel long distances.

At a meeting of Austin’s Zoning and Platting Commission last month, the group’s vice chairman, James Duncan, said redevelopment there was “long overdue.”

“It’s a great location for a wonderful project,” he said.

One thing the development isn’t expected to include, at least initially, is low-cost housing. Some commissioners said they hoped the project would participate in Austin’s density-bonus program, which grants developers certain privileges in exchange for affordable housing.

Swor told commissioners affordable housing could come down the line.

“Phases going forward, I would anticipate, would participate in a bonus program that would be able to incorporate that deeper level of affordability,” she said.

The public will have a chance to weigh in on the proposal at a community meeting tonight at 7 at the Great Hills Market, Suite 550. The zoning case is set to go before City Council tomorrow, but that could be postponed.

