In the neighborhood around 12th and Chicon streets in East Austin – a lot has changed – new homes, new businesses, new residents – but there are some things that have stayed the same.

As part of our On My Block series, KUT’s Lauren Hubbard brings us to Marshall’s Barbershop, a longtime fixture in the neighborhood that’s now one of the few black-owned businesses in the neighborhood.

