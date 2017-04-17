Neighborhood wakes up to swastikas

Several families in Edmonds woke up to find swastikas spray painted on their cars Monday morning.

The Edmonds Police Department and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s office responded to about 13 incidents of vandalism on at least two blocks.

One car had the word 'Trump' spray painted on it.

In a statement, the Edmonds police department said the vandalism doesn’t appear to be a hate crime.

“At this point none of the of the victims feel that they were targeted due to their race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or mental, physical or sensory handicap.”

However, the department has notified the FBI and will investigate the vandalism as a possible hate crime.

Leyden Ingebrigtsen's car was one of those vandalized. He said even if it's not a hate crime, it's still unsettling.

"It's vandalism obviously, and that troubles me that someone would use that typology to do their vandalism. It is a little bit distressing."

Ingebrigtsen said this kind of thing usually doesn't happen in his neighborhood. He's thinking of installing security cameras.

Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan said:

“This sort of criminal behavior has no place in our society and is strongly condemned by me and any who stand up for the law and basic human dignity. We are asking for the public’s help with identifying suspects.”

The Snohomish County Sheriff's department is also investigating but said Monday it doesn't rise to the level of a hate crime at this point.