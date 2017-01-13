Negligent Wounding Charge Dropped Against Former Portland Police Chief

A judge has dismissed the charge against former Portland Police Chief Larry O’Dea, who shot a friend during a hunting trip last April.

O’Dea had faced a charge of negligent wounding. O’Dea’s attorney says Harney County Judge William Cramer accepted a civil compromise in the case Friday.

The shooting victim, Robert Dempsey, previously told the court that he didn’t wish to prosecute the former police chief.

Initially, O’Dea told county deputies Dempsey shot himself, but O’Dea later acknowledged he was the one who shot Dempsey.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office says it's disappointed in the judge’s decision to dismiss the charge and is reviewing the decision.

O'Dea and then-Portland Mayor Charlie Hales kept the shooting out of the public eye for nearly a month.

O’Dea eventually retired amid a state investigation into the incident.

