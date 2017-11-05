Multiple Casualties Reported In Church Shooting in South Texas

Multiple people are reported dead after a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, about 30 miles east of San Antonio.

Local reports say a man walked into First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Wilson County and opened fired. The Wilson County News reports the county sheriff says the shooter has been "taken down".

Federal agents are apparently on the way to the town to assist in the investigation.



Special agents from ATF’s Houston Field Division, San Antonio Field Office are responding to a shooting at a church in Sutherland Spring, TX pic.twitter.com/LCyt7EydbZ— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) November 5, 2017

Meantime, state officials are expressing their condolences for those killed or injured.

"While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott in an emailed statement. "I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss."



This is a developing story. We will update as new information becomes available.

