From the MPR archives: The Root Beer Lady of the BWCA

What we now know as the Boundary Waters Canoe Area was not always the serene wilderness we are familiar with today. For many years motorboats, snowmobiles and resorts were permitted inside the BWCA. But the Wilderness Act of 1964 and an even more restrictive law passed in 1978 changed that, with a couple of exceptions. Two longtime residents were allowed to continue living in their cabins in the wilderness. By the mid-1980s only one was left: Dorothy Molter. MPR reporter Mark Heistad visited Molter's home in the wilderness.

Audio from the MPR News archives.