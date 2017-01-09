 The Monkees' 'I'm a Believer' was on top 50 years ago | KUOW News and Information

The Monkees' 'I'm a Believer' was on top 50 years ago

Today's Morning Edition music is from The Monkees with "I'm a Believer."

The song was No. 1 on the Billboard charts 50 years ago. It stayed at that spot for a total of seven weeks and ultimately became the best-selling record of 1967.

Neil Diamond originally composed the song and still sometimes plays it at his concerts.

But it received a real boost in popularity again in 2001 when the group Smashmouth recorded a version for the movie "Shrek." In the movie, Eddie Murphy's character, the donkey, sings the vocals.

