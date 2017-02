We all need someone to look up to. That's what motivated Marlo Mack to seek out a role model for her nine-year-old transgender daughter. In this excerpt of her podcast, How to Be a Girl, Mack tells the story of finding a "big sister" for her child.

How to Be a Girl is produced in partnership with Marlo Mack and KUOW.

