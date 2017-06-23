Minnesota Timberwolves land Butler in blockbuster trade

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a big trade during the NBA draft last night.

They sent Zach Levine and Kris Dunn to the Chicago Bulls for All Star guard Jimmy Butler. The Wolves and Bulls also swapped draft picks.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Howard Sinker, a digital sports editor for the Star Tribune about whether the trade makes the Wolves a better team.

To listen to their conversation, click the audio player above.

