Minnesota on a temperature roller coaster

MPR's Phil Picardi spoke with University of Minnesota climatologist Mark Seeley about cold temperatures that have returned to Minnesota after a mild spell.

It's been a roller coaster for the state when it comes to temperatures this winter. And that will likely continue as temperatures rise again early next week.

MPR's Phil Picardi spoke with University of Minnesota climatologist Mark Seeley about cold temperatures that have returned to Minnesota after a mild spell.

It's been a roller coaster for the state when it comes to temperatures this winter. And that will likely continue as temperatures rise again early next week.

