Minnesota farm and ag delegation in Cuba amid changing U.S. policy

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith is in Cuba this week with a delegation of Minnesota officials, farmers and agribusiness leaders. The trip was intended to build relations in hopes of future Minnesota agricultural sales to Cuba.

It just happens to fall a few days after President Trump announced new restrictions on Americans traveling to or doing business in Cuba.

U.S. relations with that country had begun to thaw under President Barack Obama, who restored diplomatic relations with Cuba in 2014.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with Smith in Cuba about her trip and if the new restrictions have changed the tone of her visit.

Click on the audio player above to hear more.

