 Microsoft responds to Trump's immigration order | KUOW News and Information

Microsoft responds to Trump's immigration order

By 1 hour ago
  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
    Flickr Photo/Heisenberg Media/https://flic.kr/p/iedLj7

Microsoft has released a general statement of support for immigration in response to Donald Trump's ban -- but without taking on the president directly.

The executive order barring immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries caught some people already en route to the U.S., prompted a large protest at Sea-Tac International and other airports, and brought swift action from a federal judge.

On LinkedIn, CEO Satya Nadella posted a letter sent to employees that says 76 Microsoft workers have visas affected by the ban.

The letter says other workers with green cards may be affected.

The letter from Brad Smith, Microsoft's president and chief legal counsel, doesn't pass judgment on Trump's order but does express support for the "dreamers" program for young people who arrived in the U.S. without documents.

Nadella highlighted that section of the letter:

"As a company, Microsoft believes in a strong and balanced high-skilled immigration system. We also believe in broader immigration opportunities, like the protections for talented and law-abiding young people under the Deferred Access for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program, often called 'Dreamers'. We believe that immigration laws can and should protect the public without sacrificing people’s freedom of expression or religion. And we believe in the importance of protecting legitimate and law-abiding refugees whose very lives may be at stake in immigration proceedings."

Nadella is a naturalized U.S. citizen who came to this country from India for graduate school.

"As an immigrant and as a CEO, I’ve both experienced and seen the positive impact that immigration has on our company, for the country, and for the world," Nadella wrote.

You can read the full letter here.

Tags: 
immigration
refugees
feature

Related Content

Up to 13 people detained at Sea-Tac airport; Gov. Inslee livid

By 6 hours ago
Police look out over a growing protest at Sea-Tac International Airport, where up to 13 people have been detained one day after President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning people from seven Muslim countries.
KUOW Photo/Liz Jones

Updated 6:01 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28: A federal judge in Brooklyn has paused President Trump's "Muslim ban" as it pertains to airport detainees and those in transit. We will update when we have more information about the judge's decision.

Up to 13 people have been detained at Sea-Tac International Airport on Saturday.

Northwest Apple Growers Fret Over Trump's Mexican Scuffle

By Jan 27, 2017

The recent testy back-and-forth between President Donald Trump and Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto -- could end in real cash losses for agriculture in the Northwest.

Their daughter was to arrive next week. But she’s Syrian, so flight canceled

By Jan 27, 2017
KUOW photo/Liz Jones

Syrian families in Washington state are devastated to learn about a new ban on fellow refugees seeking to come here.