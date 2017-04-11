Meet the new Northwest activists

Have you noticed a surge in people jumping into political activism for the first time after the last election?

As part of our in-depth look at the new politics of the Trump era, we reached out to people in the Puget Sound region to ask what is inspiring people to get more involved in politics or even get involved for the first time.

Political activism isn’t just about protest marches or passing around petitions. Read the stories below and tell us what you are doing in your own community.

Meet the activists:

Laura Colasurdo, environmental science teacher

Jesse Gamble, former president of UW's College Republicans

Amy Ng, first time protester

Ali Zuberi, library tutor

Laura Colasurdo

Laura Colasurdo said that as an environmental science teacher, she's been trying to keep her students aware of the Trump administration's actions surrounding climate change. But she’s been channeling most of her activism energy into Renton Resist, which formed in response to the new president’s policies – particularly the first Muslim ban.

The main things that Donald Trump offers the American people are fear and scapegoats. According to him, immigrants are taking your jobs, Muslims are trying to kill you, and the Black Lives Matter movement is drawing attention and resources away from the plight of the white man. This unfounded demonization of the ‘other’ can only lead to more fear, hate, and pain.

The group’s actions so far include organizing a rally in downtown Renton to stand in solidarity with the immigrant community of Renton; proposing a sanctuary city resolution to the City of Renton; distributing packets in both English and Spanish with information on rights and resources to help individuals prepare for ICE interactions; meeting with the Renton Police chief to discuss his positions on issues related to protecting immigrants living in our city.

I have begun attending my Democratic legislative district meetings, and volunteering more to support homeless individuals. I have begun taking my toddlers to a monthly ‘Freedom Fighters Birthday Bash’ meeting where local families meet to read a story and do an activity in honor of someone who has fought for equal rights for the disenfranchised. Recent meetings have celebrated Colin Kaepernick, Bob Marley and Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

I want to stand up against injustice and make it easier for others to do the same. I want to convince people of all political persuasions that blaming those who seem ‘other’ is not the solution to their own problems. I want people to see each other first as humans, find common ground, then learn from one another’s perspectives to find better solutions.

Jesse Gamble

Jesse Gamble just graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle, where she was president of the College Republicans.

Speaking before a Republican women’s group in Pierce County, Gamble addressed the atmosphere on campus and the impetus to host the right-wing speaker Milo Yiannopoulos in January.

It’s so one-minded and it’s so extreme and it’s just stifling to a degree. So with the speech and inviting Milo, through the whole process, every single obstacle course we had to go through, honestly it was never about Milo himself [...] it was more about the message, whether we could test the right to free speech, test the fact that we could challenge and have different ideas in the college campus.

Because that’s to us as college Republicans — and even to a lot of moderates and a lot of liberals that would reach out and support us — it was whether or not a college campus really was the place to challenge ideas, and to come to the environment and to leave challenged.

Up until then it was just, "We'll read about it in a book," and you don't have somebody with that mentality sitting in the room until I spoke up.

To be honest I didn’t want to go to school for awhile. Because I did not like being glared at by about 200 kids. I had to work through that and start going class by class, day by day and just get back into the rhythm of all of it.

With me, I’ve never had a bad experience with a professor. If anything, they’ll be anti-Trump, anti-Trump, anti-Trump – or anti-Republican – and then wonder why no one’s speaking out.

Even that class that was so small, the professor was very anti-Trump and he said, "Now if anyone voted for Trump...," and people kind of snickered. I raised my hand and said, "I voted for Trump."

The discussions after that point changed. The professor was actually very inclusive of my opinion. He said that my participation was actually very important to how that class understood Republicans or conservatives.

Amy Ng

Amy Ng is a transplant from Florida who now lives in Bothell.

I always told people, "I hate politics. It's such a waste of time." I never even got involved in anything.

My first taste of any sort of activism was on January 21 at the women's march in downtown Seattle.

Afterwards, I started this monthly Meetup group that we get together and talk about what we're doing to resist the Trump administration.

Maybe it's me getting older and not caring so much about what other people think, but why is this so taboo?

Growing up as a minority in Florida, [I was] always sort of culturally taught, "Don’t rock the boat, don’t make your opinions heard."

Not only am I a minority, I’m a woman, and this is just not something that is normal in our family.

My mom lives here, too. She’s seeing me do this stuff. I feel like she’s kind of coming around, too. I’m getting encouragement from her, which I never in a million years expected.

Maybe it’s me getting older and not caring so much about what other people think, but why is this so taboo?

We live in a country where we’re able to do stuff like this. It’s not illegal to protest your government. It’s not illegal to voice your opinion. I try not to be in your face about it, but if people want to engage me, then, yeah, let’s have a healthy respectful discussion.

Ali Zuberi

Ali Zuberi came to the U.S. from Pakistan when he was just five years old. Now he’s a financial adviser in the Columbia City neighborhood.

For Zuberi, activism meant becoming a tutor at his local library.

I remember being able to go to the library and check out all of the children’s books and read there and I felt like that was a good safe space for me. That’s why I wanted to volunteer at this library so I can help maybe pass that along and maybe create a space for kids in Columbia City as well.

There was a lot of anti-Muslim talk and a lot of anti-immigration talk and a lot of anti-anybody and everybody talk. I’ve always thought of America as a melting pot, as an all-inclusive place where anybody can come and strive to succeed and as long as you do the right thing and work hard you can be judged by the content of your character.

I don't think of politics as just who is in elected office, but I think of politics as the way our society treats strangers.

The way [Donald Trump] was talking really seemed counter to that. I was surprised that anybody would be turned on by that, I thought it would turn us all off.

I don’t think of politics as just who is in elected office, but I think of politics as the way our society treats strangers.

If there’s any kids that don’t know a Muslim or any kids that don’t know an immigrant or if there’s any kids that don’t know someone named Mohammad Ali or if there’s any kids that don’t know someone with a lot of hair and a beard, they can look at me and instantly the power of dehumanization crumbles.

Because now if somebody says something about Muslims, it’s not just us versus them, it’s all of those people and that guy Ali who helps me with my homework on Wednesdays.

