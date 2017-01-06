Marysville is growing fast. Here's what residents think of that

In Cora Milholland's lifetime, Marysville has grown from under 2,000 residents to over 60,000. Since the time he arrived in the 90's, says Loren Cook, the population has tripled. And since 2004, when Nichole Cleland moved to a new development in Marysville, six new developments have sprung up on all sides of her. Johnnie Finley misses the strawberry fields.

These Marysville residents, and a few others, talk about how it feels to live in the fastest growing big city in Western Washington.

With the voices of: Cora Milholland, Johnnie Finley, Joshua Sanabria, Robert Max, Nicole Cleland, and Nancy Balke.

Posey Gruener can be reached at pgruener@kuow.org