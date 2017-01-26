Mary Tyler Moore sang, to laughs, on her TV show based in Minneapolis

We were so sad to hear yesterday that Mary Tyler Moore has died.

She, of course, has a special place in our hearts here in Minnesota because the Mary Tyler Moore Show was set in the Twin Cities. On a few occasions on that show, Mary showed off her singing voice.

In the episode where she's booking live performances for the Teddy Awards, Mary suggests to her boss Lou Grant that she perform in the show. And he makes her audition on the spot in his office.

