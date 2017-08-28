Malheur Defendant Jason Blomgren Sentenced To 2 Years Probation

Malheur refuge defendant Jason Blomgren was sentenced Monday to two years’ probation.

Federal prosecutors said Blomgren was a low-level defendant who spent about 15 days at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Harney County, Oregon. Federal prosecutors said he performed guard duty at the refuge and used social media to recruit others to join the occupation.

He was arrested Feb. 11, 2016, in Nevada, Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Gabriel said in court.

Blomgren, who lives in North Carolina, was originally scheduled to be a witness for the government during the first trial that included occupation leaders Ammon and Ryan Bundy. But he was never called to testify.

He pleaded guilty last year to a felony conspiracy charge.

“I took full responsibly for my actions. I have since day one,” Blomgren told U.S. District Court Judge Robert Jones in court. “I want to move on with my life.”

Jones ordered Blomgren to pay $3,000 restitution. Jones, citing documents filed with the court, said Blomgren has $3.83 to his name.

U.S. District Court Judge Anna Brown, who has overseen two trials and other legal proceedings stemming from the 2016 occupation, hasn’t made a final determination about a $78,000 joint restitution proposal between the U.S. Department of Justice and 13 defendants in the case.

Jones said Brown told him to agree to the $3,000 restitution in Blomgren’s sentencing. Given it’s an all or nothing proposal, that order would seem to indicate Brown will agree to the joint restitution proposal.

Blomgren’s hoping to get a job welding on a pipeline in North Carolina said attorney Robert Rainwater.

“Don’t foul up or you’ll be back here before me,” Jones told Blomgren.

