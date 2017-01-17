 Lumineers hit 'Cleopatra' tells a true story | KUOW News and Information

Lumineers hit 'Cleopatra' tells a true story

By editor

Today's Morning Edition music is from the Lumineers with their hit "Cleopatra."

The Denver-based folk-rock band is in town Wednesday night for a show at Target Center. This song is one of three hit singles off their latest album. They say it tells the true story of a female taxi driver in the Republic of Georgia.

Her father died, and she had to reject a proposal from the love of her life. Her lover left her village brokenhearted. She was so sad that she refused to wash his footprints off the floor.

