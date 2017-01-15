Lots of protests and a few celebrations: What to expect during inauguration week

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday. The event will be marked across the country by both celebrations and protests.
Here are some of the events taking place in Seattle and the surrounding area this week.
Thursday, January 19:
- Pre-Inauguration Celebration Dinner in Lakewood, WA from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. The event is hosted by the Pierce County Trump Campaign and South Sound Ronald Reagan Republican Club.
Friday, January 20:
- KEXP Bed-In: A community gathering with live music to support peace and inclusiveness. The event starts at 8am and represetatives from non-profits such as Planned Parenthood, ACLU of Washington and the Gender Justice League will be on site to provide information about their organizations.
- Presidential Inauguration live viewing: A free event at Town Hall Seattle. The event will start at 8.30am.
- Seattle United for Immigrant and Refugee Families: Hosted by the City of Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs, this event provides free legal services for immigrants and refugees. It takes place at McCaw Hall from 12pm to 8pm.
- Rainier Beach Flashmob for Love and Diversity: From 4pm to 4.30pm at the Rainier Beach Community Center and Pool. This is open to the public.
- Resist Trump protest: A protest against incoming president Donald Trump will take place at Westlake Park from 5pm to 8pm.
- Beer Trumps Hate: There are several bars in Seattle participating in Beer Trumps Hate events on inauguration day, including The Red Door, Hopvine Pub, and Ounces.
- Inauguration day interfaith service: Hosted by Temple De Hirsch Sinai, the service runs from 6pm to 7pm.
- Milo Yiannopoulos: Hosted by College Republicans at the University of Washington, Yiannopoulos will speak at Kane Hall from 7pm to 10pm.
Saturday, January 21:
- Womxn's March on Seattle: The march begins at Judkins park at 10am and will follow a route that's more then 3 miles long. The march is being held in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington and to support women's rights.