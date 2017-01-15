Lots of protests and a few celebrations: What to expect during inauguration week

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday. The event will be marked across the country by both celebrations and protests.

Here are some of the events taking place in Seattle and the surrounding area this week.

Thursday, January 19:

Pre-Inauguration Celebration Dinner in Lakewood, WA from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. The event is hosted by the Pierce County Trump Campaign and South Sound Ronald Reagan Republican Club.

Friday, January 20:

Saturday, January 21: