Local Show favorites to play First Ave.

Today's Morning Edition music is from Colin Campbell and the Shackletons with "4 AM."

They're playing First Avenue Wednesday night as part of a showcase of the best new bands of 2016. The group is made up of three brothers, the Campbells, and they say they're rooted in an authentic "Minnesota sound."

They'll be joined by six other groups at the show, which sister station the Current has highlighted throughout the year, especially on the Local Show on Sunday nights.

• More Morning Edition music

Today's Morning Edition music is from Colin Campbell and the Shackletons with "4 AM."

They're playing First Avenue Wednesday night as part of a showcase of the best new bands of 2016. The group is made up of three brothers, the Campbells, and they say they're rooted in an authentic "Minnesota sound."

They'll be joined by six other groups at the show, which sister station the Current has highlighted throughout the year, especially on the Local Show on Sunday nights.

