 Local growers gamble big on Cosmic Crisp apples | KUOW News and Information
Local growers gamble big on Cosmic Crisp apples

By & Matt Martin 1 hour ago
  • NPR food reporter Dan Charles poses with a Cosmic Crisp apple
    Dan Charles

Jeannie Yandel speaks with NPR food reporter Dan Charles about a new apple variety coming to Washington state known as the Cosmic Crisp. Washington grows 70 percent of the apples in the United States, and Red Delicious is the largest single variety grow in the state.

But Americans don't really buy Red Delicious apples anymore. Only half of the 2016 crop has been sold. And the majority of those have gone overseas. Most American shoppers like other varieties - the Honeycrisp, the Gala, the Pink Lady. So apple growers are changing things up. They're hoping Cosmic Crisp will be a big hit among apple lovers. 

