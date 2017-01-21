Live: Demonstrators Gather for the Women's March on Austin

Thousands are expected to turn out in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington in Austin today. Demonstrators will gather at the Texas State Capitol just after noon today.

KUT’s Ashley Lopez and Kate McGee will be following the march shortly after it takes off from the south steps of the Capitol at around 12:30 p.m.

12:45 p.m. – The tens of thousands of demonstrators have blocked Congress Avenue.



Pedestrian march now blocking Congress-6th St-Lavaca-11th St. Take alternate routes; expect heavy delays. #ATXTraffic pic.twitter.com/BaIiEnJbDo— ATX Mobility Depts. (@austinmobility) January 21, 2017

12:41 p.m. – The march has begun.

Crowds continue to gather in downtown Austin, with some estimates putting the headcount at around 50,000, though KUT's Ashley Lopez spoke with an APD officer who estimated around 30,000 demonstrators had gathered around the Capitol.



Cop with APD says there are at least 30k folks at this march. Says he's been here 13 years and "never seen anything like it." #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/OPtpoXxm5m— Ashley Lopez (@AshLopezRadio) January 21, 2017

11:48 a.m. – The Austin Police Department is urging those heading downtown to expect delays. Shortly before the march is set to begin, a crowd has already started to gather at the Capitol.



What my first day of the the weekend shift consisted of #WomensMarch #TexasStateCapitol pic.twitter.com/MVu5bkyWGk— Jacqueline Morales (@_Jacquelinemoni) January 21, 2017

Riders are reporting packed Capital Metro buses ahead of the event’s kickoff, and Capital Metro is suggesting those heading downtown to join in the march utilize the Republic Square Park station to get to and from downtown.



Information for customers traveling to/from downtown Austin today. https://t.co/zGAtCQNTki pic.twitter.com/rQBEQ0cn18— Capital Metro (@CapMetroATX) January 21, 2017