Listen: What A Snow Day Sounds Like In Portland

Portland and many of its suburbs shut down Wednesday in the face of up to a foot of snow that fell overnight.

Schools and businesses closed, adults pulled out their skis and snow shovels and children did what children always do when the weather turns wintry.

OPB reporters Rob Manning, Amelia Templeton and Conrad Wilson headed out into the cold to gather this audio postcard. Listen to it by clicking play in the player at the top of the article.

