LISTEN: Austin Mayor, City Council Members Hold News Conference On 'Sanctuary' Suit

The City of Austin filed a motion in federal court Monday, seeking a preliminary injunction to prevent the enforcement of Senate Bill 4, the state's new law barring so-called sanctuary cities.



Mayor Steve Adler called SB 4 unconstitutional and said that if it goes into effect it will have irreparable social and economic impacts.

He said the filing seeks to show a legacy of "anti-Hispanic discrimination in the state of Texas" and that Texas and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency have "collaborated to punish Austin and Travis County."

In addition to Adler, City Council Members Greg Casar and Delia Garza, interim Police Chief Brian Manley and SXSW CEO Roland Swenson filed briefs in the lawsuit.

The defendants have until Friday to reply.

At a news conference announcing the filing, Casar also said officials received news Monday that the Department of Justice wants to weigh in on the case. DOJ interest suggests the Trump administration "has a dog in this hunt," Adler said.

The first hearing in San Antonio's lawsuit against SB 4, which Austin joined last month, is next Monday in federal court in San Antonio.

