Lindy West: 'I'm reclaiming the term witch hunt'

In conversation with Bill Radke, Lindy West talks about the narratives behind her recent New York Times column, "Yes, This Is a Witch Hunt. I'm a Witch and I'm Hunting You." 

She asks why our culture's conversations about sexual assault puts the burden of proof onto accusers. In most allegations leveled against Harvey Weinstein, for example, the acts he committed were described in excruciating detail. When we hear about other women with less specific stories, West asks: Do you feel a bit ripped off? 

“We treat violence against women as entertainment,” she says.

The consequences of affording women less agency appear everywhere, like in the recent resurgence of the term "witch hunt" to protect men and in the number of white women who voted for Donald Trump.

West and Radke discuss her exhaustion with the current conversation around gender and power, and how intersectional feminism can start rebuilding what’s broken in our society. 

