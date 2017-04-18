Read by Carrie Fountain

I jumped off a ledge once

Into the water

It took me about half an hour to work up the courage

I realized afterwards

That it all happens very fast

But when you jump from high enough,

Your heart flies

And your stomach drops

And you can feel the wind wash you

And then you are in the water

The bottom of the lake was like a marshmallow covered in moss

I stayed under for a bit

Then shot to the top with traces of suspense in my heart

Once

