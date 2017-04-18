Read by Carrie Fountain
I jumped off a ledge once
Into the water
It took me about half an hour to work up the courage
I realized afterwards
That it all happens very fast
But when you jump from high enough,
Your heart flies
And your stomach drops
And you can feel the wind wash you
And then you are in the water
The bottom of the lake was like a marshmallow covered in moss
I stayed under for a bit
Then shot to the top with traces of suspense in my heart
Once
