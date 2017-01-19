Lawsuit says Seattle, WSDOT violate rights when they sweep homeless camps

Homeless advocates and two homeless individuals are taking the city of Seattle and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to court.

A class action lawsuit was filed Thursday regarding the way the city and state clear homeless encampments.

Specifically at issue is the way they deal with possessions during the so-called sweeps.

The plaintiffs - including the Episcopal Diocese, Real Change, and homeless individuals Brandie Osborne and Lisa Hooper - say the city and WSDOT are violating the constitutional rights of homeless people by seizing, and often destroying, possessions during sweeps.

Property is seized and destroyed “without adequate and effective notice, an opportunity to be heard, or a meaningful way to reclaim any property that was not destroyed,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit calls the city and state’s practices “unnecessarily cruel”, and says they’re illegal because they deprive homeless individuals of their right to protection from unreasonable search and seizure, and the right to protection from invasion of homes and privacy.

“Imagine if government agents came to your home and carted away everything you own, without any warning and without telling you how to get back whatever they didn’t throw out,” ACLU of Washington Legal Director Emily Chiang said in a statement.

ACLU of Washington spokesman Doug Honig said the possessions seized in sweeps, or camp cleanups, are often crucial to the survival of people living on the streets.

And the lawsuit says plaintiff Lisa Hooper lost items of great personal importance as well as legal paperwork.

"Too often Government treats homeless people in practice as if they don't have the same rights as everybody else. And somebody living outdoors has the same right to their property as somebody living in a house does. And that's what this lawsuit is about," Honig said.

In a statement, WSDOT said safety remains their number one priority.

“We understand that homelessness is a major issue affecting many across the state. However, those camping on WSDOT property are putting both themselves and others at risk. In addition, many of these areas are typically inaccessible to service providers. We continue to work with agency partners, social service providers and outreach groups to provide compassionate outreach to those experiencing homelessness. WSDOT has not had an opportunity to fully review this lawsuit, and cannot provide further comment at this time.”

Seattle's city attorney's office says they have not yet received the lawsuit.

This is the latest in a heated and long-running debate between homeless advocates and the city of Seattle about the clearing of homeless encampments.

In 2016, advocates proposed legislation to give greater protections to homeless people. That helped prompt a review of city protocols and the proposal of updated protocols from the Mayor’s office.

There are thousands of homeless people living on the streets in Seattle, many in unauthorized encampments.