Lawmakers off to a fast start in St. Paul

By editor 55 minutes ago

Lawmakers are in St. Paul Monday as the 2017 legislative session enters its second week.

Taxes and spending, health care, and a public works bonding bill are all expected to be big issues. And of course, it's all happening back in the Capitol, which reopened last week after a three-year renovation.

MPR's Cathy Wurzer spoke with political reporter Brian Bakst about the session so far and what might come next.

Click on the audio player to hear their conversation.

