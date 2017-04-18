 Latest Trump order aimed at Amazon, Microsoft and foreign workers | KUOW News and Information
The Record

Latest Trump order aimed at Amazon, Microsoft and foreign workers

By & Shane Mehling 29 minutes ago

Bill Radke talks with Emily Parkhurst, editor-in-chief of the Puget Sound Business Journal. Parkhurst discusses President Donald Trump's most recent executive order which orders a review of H1-B visas. Parkhurst explains that these visas are what bring much of the specialized tech workers to the United States but that there is also a high potential for fraud and the exploitation of immigrants. 

