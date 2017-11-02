KUOW programming changes coming in November-December

Beginning Monday, November 13, KUOW will be replacing To the Point at 8 p.m. Monday-Friday. We will be replacing it with 1A. We are adding an airing of Marketplace at 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

FAQ

Why are you replacing To the Point?

In August the producer of To the Point, KCRW, announced that the program would end as a broadcast program and continue as a weekly podcast. You can find more information at their site. KUOW was not part of the decision to end the broadcast.

Why choose 1A to replace To the Point?

Response to 1A, both locally and nationally, has been strong. Like To the Point, the program features in-depth interviews and discussions on the top news issues of the day. KUOW will air a re-broadcast of the program that is updated for stations not carrying 1A live. The program is first broadcast live on weekdays from 7-9 a.m. PT.

What about the midnight broadcast of 1A?

It will continue in the time slot, including both hours of the Friday news roundup.

Why add an additional broadcast of Marketplace?

The program has always been popular with KUOW listeners. Since we only air it once at 6:30 p.m., the additional broadcast will allow more listeners to hear the analysis and depth that only Marketplace can offer. In addition, the program is only heard on KUOW in the Seattle-Tacoma market.

Why is The Dinner Party Download ending?

In October, the producer of The Dinner Party Download, American Public Media, announced the program was being cancelled. KUOW was not involved in the decision.

A spokesperson for APM was quoted in Current, the public broadcasting trade publication, saying: “While the show has steadily been gaining radio listeners, it’s a complex and expensive show to produce and show-related revenue has been a challenge… Rather than compromise its distinctiveness and quality, we’ve all decided to end production and move on to other projects.”

When is the final broadcast?

The final new program will air on Saturday, December 2. We will air “best-of” shows until mid-January.

What will you air Saturday at noon going forward?

The decision was a surprise, so we have not yet selected a replacement program. You can send suggestions to: programming@kuow.org

Comments or further questions

Any remaining questions or comments can be sent to programming@kuow.org.