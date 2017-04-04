King County's growth complicates the college equation for poor kids

If you're a kid of color living in poverty in our region, getting to college can be tough. The Road Map Project has been trying to help for seven years. Its goal was, by 2020, to double the rate at which students in South Seattle and South King County finish college.

But with growth changing the region so quickly, people at the project reassessed that time frame. The new goal: Raise the college graduation rate to 70 percent by the year 2030.

Patricia Murphy talks with Mary Jean Ryan, the project's executive director, about the problems associated with paving the road to high school graduation and beyond for low-income students of color.