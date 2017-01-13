 Jury In 2nd Oregon Standoff Trial Will Remain Anonymous | KUOW News and Information

Jury In 2nd Oregon Standoff Trial Will Remain Anonymous

By Ryan Haas 29 minutes ago
  • <p>Bundy supporter John Lamb, from Bozeman, Montana, grilled hot dogs Monday while waiting for a verdict in the Malheur refuge trial.</p>
    Bundy supporter John Lamb, from Bozeman, Montana, grilled hot dogs Monday while waiting for a verdict in the Malheur refuge trial.

    Conrad Wilson
    Conrad Wilson
    Conrad Wilson
    Conrad Wilson
    Conrad Wilson
    Conrad Wilson
    Conrad Wilson
    Conrad Wilson
    Conrad Wilson
    Conrad Wilson

U.S. District Court Judge Anna Brown said Friday she will keep the identities of jurors anonymous for the second Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupation trial.

Defendants Jason Patrick, Duane Ehmer, Dylan Anderson, Sean Anderson, Sandy Anderson, Darryl Thorn and Jake Ryan are scheduled to go to trial Feb. 14.

In her order, Brown said her experience with the first trial and others throughout her career guided her decision.

"Based on 25 years of experience as a trial judge, this Court finds if jurors' names and personally-identifiable information are publicly disclosed, there is an unacceptable, continuous, and significant risk that jurors will be contacted," Brown wrote.

She said that such contact has the potential to compromise the jurors' ability to make a decision on the case without being subjected to "external information and influences."

A number of supporters of Ammon Bundy and other occupiers spent many days outside the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in Portland during the first trial. They carried signs and at times chanted at the building, encouraging jurors to acquit the occupiers through jury nullification.

Bundy and the other occupiers were acquitted on all charges during that trial.

Brown also noted at times the court has received messages "threatening presiding judicial officers and those involved in the court process."

Under the judge's order, jurors will not use the main entrance of the courthouse when coming or going, and will be partially sequestered throughout the trial.

Court officials have already mailed the first of approximately 1,000 jury summonses. Brown has asked counsel on both sides of the case to review returned records and let her know which jurors will be excused for cause no later than Feb. 3.

Tags: 
Acquired