Journey to Freedom

Darkness and fear spread everywhere
Covering up the moonlight.
The crickets did not chirp their happy song,
And the frogs no longer croaked in joy.
Hope and optimism nowhere to be found.
A small boat tumbled through the powerful waves
Forcing a way to safety
Immigrants fighting for their lives
Constantly trying to reason the unimaginable
Knowing they were making the right life-risking decision
All hope of a free life seemed simply impossible
Until the bright orange torch burned through the midnight sky
Radiating light and brightness,
Freedom and independence.
A chance to dream and imagine without fear.
