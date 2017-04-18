Journey to Freedom

Darkness and fear spread everywhere

Covering up the moonlight.

The crickets did not chirp their happy song,

And the frogs no longer croaked in joy.

Hope and optimism nowhere to be found.

A small boat tumbled through the powerful waves

Forcing a way to safety

Immigrants fighting for their lives

Constantly trying to reason the unimaginable

Knowing they were making the right life-risking decision

All hope of a free life seemed simply impossible

Until the bright orange torch burned through the midnight sky

Radiating light and brightness,

Freedom and independence.

A chance to dream and imagine without fear.

