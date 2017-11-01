Jose Antonio Vargas | Gentrification Documentary | Tribal Spiritual Site

In 2011, journalist Jose Antonio Vargas published a revealing personal essay in the New York Times Magazine called “My Life as an Undocumented Immigrant.” Since then, he’s been documenting and advocating for American immigrant communities as a writer, filmmaker and the founder of Define American. This fall, he’s in residence at the University of Oregon, and he joins us to discuss his story and the immigration issues impacting Oregon and the nation.

Fifteen years ago Cornelius Swart released a documentary depicting the early stages of gentrification in the Albina community. As long-time residents of the community, Bri Williams and her mother, Nikki Williams, were subjects in the film. Swart’s new documentary, “Priced Out,” revisits Bri Williams and the community to see how gentrification has grown and evolved. “Priced Out” is showing Wednesday, November 1 and Tuesday, November 7 at 7:00pm at the Whitsell Auditorium as part of the Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival.

Recently, a federal court in Portland heard arguments in a dispute involving Oregon tribal elders and a spiritual site. The elders say the site was destroyed in a 2008 expansion of Highway 26, violating their religious freedom, and are suing the federal government. Plaintiff Carol Logan, an elder with the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, explains what the site — and its destruction — meant to her. She’s joined by her attorney, Stephanie Barclay of Becket Law.

