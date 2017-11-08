 Join us for 'Second Wave Celebration' | KUOW News and Information
Second Wave

Join us for 'Second Wave Celebration'

By KUOW Staff 25 seconds ago
  • The Second Wave Celebration will be on Wednesday, November 29 at WeWork Holyoke Building.
Wednesday, Nov. 29
WeWork Holyoke Building
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
KUOW and Vietnamese Friendship Association invite you to come out and celebrate your story and the diverse stories of our intersecting communities, as we wrap season one of KUOW's hit podcast and look forward to season two.

We'll be hearing live from Second Wave host, Thanh Tan; eating good food; building community; recording oral histories; taking #SecondWaveSelfies and filling the basement of WeWork Holyoke Building with lively conversations.

Second Wave tells an American story that begins in Vietnam - where does your story begin?

The cost of this event is $5 - $10 so that we can provide the most delicious food possible. If that price doesn't work for you right now, or if you have access needs and questions, contact Jess Boyd or Lisa Wang.

Why you'll see the South Vietnamese flag flying in Seattle

By Thanh Tan Oct 31, 2017
Thanh Tan stands with her father, Duc Tan, as they look at the South Vietnamese flag, at Hung Vuong Vietnamese Language School inside the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on Friday, September 29, 2017, in Olympia.
KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer

I grew up in the United States. Like any all-American kid, I said the Pledge of Allegiance, celebrated the Fourth of July and saluted the American flag.  

But that wasn't the only flag in my life. There was also the yellow flag with three red stripes — the flag of South Vietnam, a country that no longer exists.

Pho is so much more than food | Second Wave

By Thanh Tan Oct 17, 2017
Pho with cilantro, onion, green onion, prawns, noodles, fried shallots and beef broth is shown on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at Pho Bac on S. Jackson St., in Seattle.
KUOW Photo/Megan Farmer

When Thanh Tan was growing up, pho wasn’t cool. Now, it’s an “it” dish and taking on a life of its own as more Americans eat and serve it.


The Beauty Pageant

By Thanh Tan Oct 3, 2017
Courtesy of Hoa Khôi Liên Trường (vsauw.com)

What makes the “ideal” Vietnamese-American woman? In the latest episode of our new podcast Second Wave, Thanh Tan finds herself confronting that question after she is invited to judge a local Vietnamese beauty pageant. 


Good guys, bad guys

By Thanh Tan Sep 19, 2017
Marines marching in Danang. March 15, 1965.
Courtesy of Associated Press

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick join Thanh Tan, host of our new podcast Second Wave, to discuss the new documentary, "The Vietnam War."


Viet kieu

By Thanh Tan Sep 5, 2017
Thanh's father, Duc Tan, holds the American flag and stands next to Dr. Dung Nguyen, president of the Vietnamese Community of Pierce County, at a political rally in this undated photo. Like most other refugees, they still prefer to recognize the flag of t
Courtesy of Thanh Tan

Ever realize there is more to your family's past than you've been told? Welcome to Second Wave, an American story that begins in Vietnam. 