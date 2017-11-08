Join us for 'Second Wave Celebration'

Wednesday, Nov. 29

WeWork Holyoke Building

7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Get Tickets

KUOW and Vietnamese Friendship Association invite you to come out and celebrate your story and the diverse stories of our intersecting communities, as we wrap season one of KUOW's hit podcast and look forward to season two.

We'll be hearing live from Second Wave host, Thanh Tan; eating good food; building community; recording oral histories; taking #SecondWaveSelfies and filling the basement of WeWork Holyoke Building with lively conversations.

Second Wave tells an American story that begins in Vietnam - where does your story begin?

The cost of this event is $5 - $10 so that we can provide the most delicious food possible. If that price doesn't work for you right now, or if you have access needs and questions, contact Jess Boyd or Lisa Wang.